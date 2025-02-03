Jakevion Buckley scores 19 to help Southeast Louisiana defeat Lamar 81-79

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 19 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to an 81-79 victory over Lamar on…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 19 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to an 81-79 victory over Lamar on Monday night.

Buckley added nine rebounds for the Lions (14-9, 8-4 Southland Conference). Sam Hines Jr. and Jeremy Elyzee both scored 14.

Danquez Dawsey finished with 19 points to pace the Cardinals (13-10, 8-4). Adam Hamilton finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Alexis Marmolejos had 11 points.

