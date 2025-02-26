Jacobs leads Ole Miss against No. 6 South Carolina after 22-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3, 13-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-8, 9-5 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3, 13-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-8, 9-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces No. 6 South Carolina after Starr Jacobs scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 68-66 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 11-3 at home. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Jacobs leads the Rebels with 6.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 13-1 in SEC play. South Carolina has a 23-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Te-Hina Paopao averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

