Jacob Ognacevic scores 28 to lead Lipscomb to 95-78 victory over Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points and Lipscomb cruised to a 95-78 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night.

Ognacevic also had five assists for the Bisons (21-9, 13-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joe Anderson shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 21 points. Will Pruitt went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isaac Haney finished with 24 points for the Governors (13-17, 8-9). LJ Thomas added 14 points and Me’Kell Burries scored 11.

Lipscomb and North Alabama are tied for first place with one game left in the regular season. Lipscomb will host Central Arkansas on Wednesday to close out the regular season. North Alabama will host Queens University on Wednesday in its finale. The Bisons and Lions split their two matchups.

