Jacksonville State visits Sam Houston after Pierre’s 28-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-7, 9-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-16, 1-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-7, 9-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-16, 1-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Sam Houston after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 28 points in Jacksonville State’s 85-83 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bearkats are 5-3 in home games. Sam Houston is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks are 9-2 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 8.0.

Sam Houston makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is shooting 43.6% and averaging 21.3 points for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.