Jacksonville State visits New Mexico State on 9-game road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-14, 4-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (13-12, 6-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-14, 4-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (13-12, 6-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will aim to stop its nine-game road skid when the Gamecocks play New Mexico State.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 4-9 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State scores 65.7 points, 6.3 more per game than the 59.4 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Gamecocks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Molly Kaiser is shooting 49.4% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

Asia Barclay is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Valentina Saric is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.