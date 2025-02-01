Jacksonville State visits Liberty on 6-game road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-10, 3-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-5, 7-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-10, 3-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-5, 7-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will attempt to end its six-game road losing streak when the Gamecocks play Liberty.

The Flames are 8-1 on their home court. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 3-5 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 61.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Liberty averages 74.1 points, 15.0 more per game than the 59.1 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Bella Smuda is averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Samiya Steele is averaging 5.7 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

