Jacksonville State visits Gregory and Middle Tennessee

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-11, 3-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (16-6, 8-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-11, 3-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (16-6, 8-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 64-42 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Raiders are 8-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is seventh in college basketball giving up 53.5 points per game while holding opponents to 33.1% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 3-6 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 3.9.

Middle Tennessee averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 more points per game (61.4) than Middle Tennessee gives up (53.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Mia Scott is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Valentina Saric is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.3 points. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.