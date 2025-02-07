Jacksonville State visits Gilvin and Western Kentucky

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-12, 3-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-6, 7-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-12, 3-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-6, 7-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Jacksonville State after Josie Gilvin scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-57 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-7 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Jacksonville State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Samiya Steele is averaging 5.3 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

