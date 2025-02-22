Jacksonville State hosts UTEP after Pierre’s 30-point outing

UTEP Miners (17-9, 7-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 10-4 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (17-9, 7-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 10-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts UTEP after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points in Jacksonville State’s 61-52 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-1 at home. Jacksonville State scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Miners have gone 7-6 against CUSA opponents. UTEP averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Jacksonville State scores 75.1 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.0 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 22 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists. Quel’Ron House is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

David Terrell Jr. is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

