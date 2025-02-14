Jacksonville State Gamecocks face the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on 5-game slide

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10, 6-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-14, 3-9 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10, 6-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-14, 3-9 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State comes into the matchup against Louisiana Tech after losing five in a row.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Asia Barclay leads the Gamecocks with 5.0 boards.

The Lady Techsters are 6-6 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA scoring 66.9 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Jacksonville State averages 60.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 64.8 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 7.3 more points per game (66.9) than Jacksonville State allows (59.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.5 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lady Techsters. Robyn Lee is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

