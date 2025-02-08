Jacksonville plays Bellarmine after Munson’s 23-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (3-21, 0-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-9, 8-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (3-21, 0-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Bellarmine after Kendall Munson scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 74-65 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins have gone 7-3 in home games. Jacksonville is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-11 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is fourth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Billy Smith averaging 2.4.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.3 points. Jack Karasinski is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 71.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.