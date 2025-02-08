Jacksonville knocks off Bellarmine 73-64

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stephon Payne III had 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-64 win over Bellarmine on Saturday night. Payne…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stephon Payne III had 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-64 win over Bellarmine on Saturday night.

Payne shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Dolphins (15-9, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zimi Nwokeji shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Chris Arias shot 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tyler Doyle led the way for the Knights (3-22, 0-12) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Jack Karasinski added 12 points for Bellarmine. Grant Whitaker finished with nine points. The loss is the 15th in a row for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

