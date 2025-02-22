Jackson State wins 71-63 against Alcorn State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 25 points in Jackson State’s 71-63 victory against Alcorn State on Saturday night.…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 25 points in Jackson State’s 71-63 victory against Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Grant also added four blocks for the Tigers (10-17, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiveon Hunt scored 16 points and added five assists. Daeshun Ruffin shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Braves (8-18, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 13 points and five assists for Alcorn State. Mike Pajeaud finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Jackson State hosts Texas Southern and Alcorn State plays Prairie View A&M at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

