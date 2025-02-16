Jackson State visits Bethune-Cookman following Thomas’ 28-point game

Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 8-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-14, 8-4 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 8-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-14, 8-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State after Trey Thomas scored 28 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 78-74 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Wildcats are 5-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 0-13 record against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman averages 68.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 78.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 64.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

