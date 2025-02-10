Jackson State spoils triple-double by Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Doctor Bradley with 94-78 victory

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dorian McMillian scored 17 points to lead Jackson State to a 94-78 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dorian McMillian scored 17 points to lead Jackson State to a 94-78 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night, spoiling a triple-double by Doctor Bradley.

McMillian added five rebounds for the Tigers (8-16, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiveon Hunt totaled 13 points and six assists. Daeshun Ruffin pitched in with 10 points and seven assists.

Bradley finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals for the Golden Lions (4-20, 1-10). Dante Sawyer added 18 points and Quentin Bolton Jr. scored 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

