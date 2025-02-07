Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State, looks for 6th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-18, 2-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-11, 8-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-18, 2-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-11, 8-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 4.9.

The Delta Devils are 2-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jackson State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 56.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 4.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 8.9 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

