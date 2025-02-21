Jackson State hosts Alcorn State after Gaines-Wyatt’s 22-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (8-18, 8-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 9-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (8-18, 8-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 9-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Jackson State after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 22 points in Alcorn State’s 85-76 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 2.4.

The Braves are 8-5 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Jackson State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Jackson State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian McMillian is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

