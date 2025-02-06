Jackson scores 16, Bass converts 4-point play to lift Lindenwood over UT Martin 52-51

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Jackson had 16 points, Reggie Bass converted a four-point play late and Lindenwood beat UT…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Jackson had 16 points, Reggie Bass converted a four-point play late and Lindenwood beat UT Martin 52-51 on Thursday night.

Bass scored with 16 seconds left to end the scoring. UT Martin missed two 3-point shots in the closing seconds to end it.

Jackson shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Lions (11-13, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Markeith Browning II had eight points and went 3 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Skyhawks (9-15, 5-8) were led in scoring by Tarence Guinyard, who finished with 11 points. Lamine Niang added nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for UT Martin. Afan Trnka also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

