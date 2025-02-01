Jackson puts up 12, Lamar knocks off SFA 67-62

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 12 points in Lamar’s 67-62 win over SFA on Saturday. Jackson had five…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 12 points in Lamar’s 67-62 win over SFA on Saturday.

Jackson had five assists for the Cardinals (13-9, 8-3 Southland Conference). Adam Hamilton scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and added six rebounds and three steals. Danquez Dawsey shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The ‘Jacks (9-13, 2-9) were led in scoring by Keon Thompson, who finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals. SFA also got 13 points from Kyle Hayman. Dominic Pangonis also had nine points.

Both teams play on Monday. Lamar visits SE Louisiana and SFA travels to play New Orleans.

