Jackson leads UIC against Indiana State after 25-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (10-12, 4-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-7, 7-4 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Indiana State after Javon Jackson scored 25 points in UIC’s 93-70 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 7-3 at home. UIC ranks third in the MVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 3.0.

The Sycamores are 4-7 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UIC’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UIC allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Markus Harding is averaging 7.6 points for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

