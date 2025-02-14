Jackson leads Siena against Sacred Heart after 25-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-16, 2-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-10, 10-4 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-16, 2-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-10, 10-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Sacred Heart after Ahniysha Jackson scored 25 points in Siena’s 81-69 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints are 8-4 in home games. Siena is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers have gone 2-11 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Siena scores 66.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 66.0 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Saints and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Saints. Teresa Seppala is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 24.5% from beyond the arc. Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

