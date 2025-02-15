Jackson and Siena host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-16, 2-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-10, 10-4 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-16, 2-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-10, 10-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Sacred Heart after Ahniysha Jackson scored 25 points in Siena’s 81-69 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints are 8-4 in home games. Siena is fifth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Anajah Brown leads the Saints with 7.0 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-11 against conference opponents. Sacred Heart is fifth in the MAAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Ny’Ceara Pryor averaging 6.0.

Siena is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The Saints and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pryor is averaging 18.9 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

