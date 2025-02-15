Jace Posey, Noah Reynolds help TCU rally late for 74-70 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Jace Posey came off the bench to score a season-high 20 points and Noah Reynolds…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Jace Posey came off the bench to score a season-high 20 points and Noah Reynolds hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late and scored 19 to help TCU hold on for a 74-70 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, handing the Sun Devils their fifth straight loss.

BJ Freeman had two 3-pointers and a layup in a 14-4 run as Arizona State pulled even at 67 with 43 seconds remaining. Reynolds answered with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and Vasean Allette made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 11 seconds to preserve the victory.

Posey made 6 of 8 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12 Conference), who have won four of their last five games. He added six rebounds and two steals. Reynolds hit 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 7 foul shots. Allette totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.

Freeman sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11). Alston Mason and Shawn Phillips Jr. both scored 12 with Mason adding nine assists and Phillips grabbing eight rebounds. Basheer Jihad scored 11.

Reynolds had 10 points and Posey scored eight to help TCU take a 38-31 lead into halftime.

Allette made two free throws to up TCU’s advantage to 59-46 with 9:52 left.

TCU will host No. 12 Texas Tech on Tuesday. Arizona State will host No. 6 Houston on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.