Ivey and Boston College host SMU

SMU Mustangs (10-17, 2-13 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-15, 4-11 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts SMU after Kaylah Ivey scored 20 points in Boston College’s 80-75 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Eagles have gone 10-5 in home games. Boston College scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 2-13 against ACC opponents. SMU is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston College’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SMU gives up. SMU’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Boston College has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Ivey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 18.5 points. Jessica Peterson is averaging 10.9 points and 13.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

