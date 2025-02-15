IU Indianapolis visits Watkins and Youngstown State

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-19, 5-11 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-16, 4-11 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-19, 5-11 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-16, 4-11 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts IU Indianapolis after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 78-76 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 at home. Youngstown State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars have gone 5-11 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.0 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Penguins. Malia Magestro is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

