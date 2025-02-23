IU Indianapolis plays Northern Kentucky following Zilinskas’ 28-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-19, 5-12 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-19, 5-12 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Northern Kentucky after Paul Zilinskas scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 80-71 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Norse have gone 9-6 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Trey Robinson averaging 6.4.

The Jaguars have gone 5-12 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Kentucky averages 70.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.8 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis’ 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 11.3 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Robinson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zilinskas is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.