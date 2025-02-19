IU Indianapolis plays Detroit Mercy after Walker’s 26-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy after Jarvis Walker scored 26 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-67 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans have gone 6-5 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars are 4-12 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 2.9.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 74.5 points per game, equal to what Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paul Zilinskas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

