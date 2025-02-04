IU Indianapolis hosts Milwaukee after Goode’s 23-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (15-8, 8-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (15-8, 8-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Milwaukee after DeSean Goode scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 84-79 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Jaguars have gone 5-5 at home. IU Indianapolis is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in college basketball with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 3.9.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Jarvis Walker is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

