IU Indianapolis faces Robert Morris following Craig’s 22-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (22-8, 14-5 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 5-13 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (22-8, 14-5 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 5-13 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Robert Morris after Sean Craig scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 71-67 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars have gone 5-7 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Colonials have gone 14-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League with 15.4 assists. Kam Woods leads the Colonials with 5.2.

IU Indianapolis averages 74.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 70.4 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Colonials: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

