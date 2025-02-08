Ipsaro scores 15 as Miami of Ohio defeats Troy 69-62

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro led Miami of Ohio past Troy on Saturday with 15 points off of the…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro led Miami of Ohio past Troy on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in a 69-62 win.

Ipsaro shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the RedHawks (18-5). Eian Elmer added 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and had eight rebounds. Brant Byers shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Trojans (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference) were led by Tayton Conerway, who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Thomas Dowd added 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy.

Miami took the lead with 39 seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Byers led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half for a 32-29 at the break. Miami outscored Troy in the second half by four points, with Elmer scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

