Iowa visits Nebraska after Markowski’s 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Iowa after Alexis Markowski scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 78-60 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers are 12-2 on their home court. Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

The Hawkeyes are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Nebraska scores 74.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 65.9 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Cornhuskers. Markowski is averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

