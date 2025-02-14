Iowa State visits Kansas after Evans’ 30-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-10, 4-9 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-10, 4-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Iowa State after Elle Evans scored 30 points in Kansas’ 78-74 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Jayhawks are 9-4 on their home court. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones are 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 with 19.7 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.4.

Kansas makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Iowa State averages 10.8 more points per game (76.7) than Kansas allows to opponents (65.9).

The Jayhawks and Cyclones square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Regan Williams is averaging 8.5 points for the Jayhawks. Evans is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

