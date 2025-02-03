Iowa hosts Smith and No. 10 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Purdue faces Iowa after Braden Smith scored 24 points in Purdue’s 81-76 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-2 in home games. Iowa is fifth in college basketball averaging 85.7 points and is shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 16.8 assists per game led by Smith averaging 8.8.

Iowa scores 85.7 points, 17.8 more per game than the 67.9 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 77.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 78.5 Iowa allows to opponents.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.