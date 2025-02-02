Iowa hosts Iriafen and No. 4 USC

USC Trojans (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC visits Iowa after Kiki Iriafen scored 23 points in USC’s 82-69 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-3 at home. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 8.0.

The Trojans are 9-0 in conference play. USC has a 15-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game USC allows. USC averages 17.7 more points per game (83.7) than Iowa gives up to opponents (66.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JuJu Watkins is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks. Iriafen is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

