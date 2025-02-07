Iona visits Marist following overtime win against Mount St. Mary’s

Iona Gaels (10-13, 7-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-4, 9-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (10-13, 7-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-4, 9-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Marist followingIona’s 70-67 overtime win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 9-1 at home. Marist scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 7-5 against MAAC opponents. Iona leads the MAAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.7.

Marist is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 68.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 63.5 Marist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.