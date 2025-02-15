Iona plays Quinnipiac following Reaves’ 21-point performance

Iona Gaels (11-14, 8-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-10, 11-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Quinnipiac after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Iona’s 74-71 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats are 9-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Paul Otieno paces the Bobcats with 8.8 rebounds.

The Gaels are 8-6 against conference opponents. Iona leads the MAAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.7.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Monroe is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Njie is averaging 11.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Gaels. Reaves is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

