Iona hosts Weeks and Rider

Rider Broncs (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-13, 8-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rider Broncs (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-13, 8-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Iona after TJ Weeks Jr. scored 23 points in Rider’s 61-59 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Gaels are 5-5 on their home court. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 68.5 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Broncs have gone 5-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 6.5.

Iona is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals. Adam Njie is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Weeks is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.