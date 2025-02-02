Iona hosts Perry and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-13, 5-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fairfield Stags (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-13, 5-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Iona after Deon Perry scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 81-69 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gaels have gone 4-5 in home games. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Adam Njie averaging 3.6.

The Stags are 4-6 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Iona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Njie is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Stags. Perry is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

