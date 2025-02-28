Iona faces Canisius on home slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-20, 6-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-18, 8-10 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-20, 6-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-18, 8-10 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Canisius.

The Gaels have gone 7-6 at home. Iona has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 6-11 in MAAC play. Canisius is 3-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona averages 56.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 66.6 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 55.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 63.2 Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ella Fajardo is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

