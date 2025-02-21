Iona earns 65-60 victory over Manhattan

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 18 points helped Iona defeat Manhattan 65-60 on Friday night. Reaves added 11…

Reaves added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (12-15, 9-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Yaphet Moundi scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds. Comeh Emuobor had 12 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Jaspers (13-11, 8-7) were led by Devin Dinkins, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Masiah Gilyard added 13 points and nine rebounds for Manhattan. Wesley Robinson also put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Iona hosts Merrimack and Manhattan hosts Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

