Inmon and Sam Houston host Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (15-6, 8-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-10, 3-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Liberty after Nyla Inmon scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 66-54 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearkats have gone 8-3 at home. Sam Houston is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 8-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is the CUSA leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Bella Smuda averaging 6.6.

Sam Houston is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty scores 9.8 more points per game (73.1) than Sam Houston gives up to opponents (63.3).

The Bearkats and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asia Boone is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.2 points. Smuda is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

