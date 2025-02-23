Indiana’s defense dominates in second half, upsetting No. 13 Purdue 73-58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway each scored 15 points, and Indiana allowed just 21 in the…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway each scored 15 points, and Indiana allowed just 21 in the second half to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit and beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 on Sunday.

Reneau also had six rebounds and was 7 of 7 from the field as he joined the 1,000-point club. Galloway added nine assists as the Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) won for the second time eight games and earned a split in the season series with their biggest rival.

Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points to lead the Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6), who have lost four straight.

It was quite a reversal for Indiana.

The Boilermakers appeared to take control by closing the first half on a 21-4 run to make it 37-25. But the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 14-2 spurt, tying the score at 39, and then scored 14 straight to take a 53-40 lead with 11:56 to go.

NO. 10 ST. JOHN’S 89, UCONN 75

NEW YORK (AP) — Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor scored 18 points apiece as No. 10 St. John’s routed UConn to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Huskies in 25 years.

Leading scorer RJ Luis Jr. added 14 points for the Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 Big East) after sitting out Wednesday’s win at DePaul with a groin injury. First-place St. John’s needs one more victory or a Creighton loss to clinch a share of its first regular-season conference championship since 1992.

Aaron Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Deivon Smith finished with 12 points and eight assists. Ejiofor had nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 5 for 6 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Karaban led the Huskies (18-9, 10-6) with 17 points. UConn, the two-time defending NCAA champion, had won nine straight games against top-10 opponents and eight in a row at The Garden.

NO. 22 MEMPHIS 84, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 65

MEMPHIS (AP) — Dain Dainja had 22 points and 11 rebounds, PJ Haggerty also scored 22 and No. 22 Memphis sprinted past Florida Atlantic.

Colby Rogers added 15 points for first-place Memphis (22-5, 12-2 American Athletic Conference), which has won nine of 10.

Tre Carroll led the Owls (15-12, 8-6) with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Kaleb Glenn scored 15. Florida Atlantic lost its second straight after a five-game winning streak. Leland Walker finished with 14 points.

Memphis defeated Florida Atlantic 90-62 in the conference opener Jan. 2. The Tigers had trouble gaining traction early on Sunday, but a rally in the first half got them out of a hole and into a lead.

