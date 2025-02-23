Indiana’s defense comes up big in 2nd half and leads Hoosiers past No. 13 Purdue 73-58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway each scored 15 points, and Indiana allowed just 21 in the…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway each scored 15 points, and Indiana allowed just 21 in the second half to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit and beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 on Sunday.

Reneau also had six rebounds and was 7 of 7 from the field as he joined the 1,000-point club. Galloway added nine assists as the Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) won for the second time in eight games and earned a split in the season series with their biggest rival.

Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points to lead the Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6), who have lost four straight.

It was quite a reversal for Indiana.

The Boilermakers appeared to take control by closing the first half on a 21-4 run to make it 37-25. But the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 14-2 spurt, tying the score at 39, and then scored 14 straight to take a 53-40 lead with 11:56 to go.

Takeaways

Purdue: This loss likely ends the quest for a third straight regular-season league title, and now coach Matt Painter must find a quick solution heading into the postseason.

Indiana: Coach Mike Woodson is on his way out, but the Hoosiers are trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Their win two weeks ago at No. 11 Michigan State certainly helped and so will this one. While there’s work to do, Indiana may have righted its season.

Key moment

Indiana took the lead for good when Anthony Leal grabbed a loose ball underneath the basket, preventing a turnover. He found Luke Goode, who made a layup and drew a foul before completing the three-point play for a 42-40 lead with 14:39 left.

Key stat

Purdue committed 11 of its 16 turnovers in the second half and Indiana converted those miscues into 19 points.

Up next

The Boilermakers will try to rebound Friday when they host UCLA. Indiana hosts Penn State on Wednesday.

