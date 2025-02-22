Indiana visits No. 22 Michigan State following Vanslooten’s 29-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State plays Indiana after Grace Vanslooten scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 83-75 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Spartans have gone 11-2 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 40.6 points per game in the paint led by Vanslooten averaging 9.9.

The Hoosiers are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.6 assists per game led by Chloe Moore-McNeil averaging 4.2.

Michigan State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Michigan State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaddan Simmons is averaging six points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Vanslooten is averaging 17.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games.

Yarden Garzon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Sydney Parrish is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

