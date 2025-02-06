Indiana State visits Missouri State on 8-game road slide

Indiana State Sycamores (3-18, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (16-5, 8-2 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-18, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (16-5, 8-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will look to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Sycamores visit Missouri State.

The Bears have gone 9-0 in home games. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Kaemyn Bekemeier leads the Bears with 5.9 boards.

The Sycamores are 1-9 in conference matchups. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 3.8.

Missouri State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Missouri State has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 12.3 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Sarah Linthacum is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Jones is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Sycamores. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

