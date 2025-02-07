Indiana State faces Missouri State on 6-game skid

Indiana State Sycamores (3-18, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (16-5, 8-2 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-18, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (16-5, 8-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State is looking to break its six-game slide with a victory against Missouri State.

The Bears have gone 9-0 in home games. Missouri State is fourth in the MVC with 15.4 assists per game led by Lacy Stokes averaging 4.0.

The Sycamores have gone 1-9 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Missouri State has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The Bears and Sycamores meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Bella Finnegan is shooting 31.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

