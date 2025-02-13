Indiana State faces Illinois State following Finnegan’s 30-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-19, 2-10 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-19, 2-10 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Illinois State after Bella Finnegan scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 87-63 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Sycamores are 1-7 in home games. Indiana State allows 74.8 points and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Redbirds are 8-4 in conference games. Illinois State is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Indiana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Finnegan is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Wong is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Redbirds. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.