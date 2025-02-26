Indiana hosts Konan Niederhauser and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Indiana after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 24 points in Penn State’s 69-60 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers have gone 12-4 in home games. Indiana is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nittany Lions are 5-12 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.6.

Indiana scores 75.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 73.0 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Hicks is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 11.7 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.