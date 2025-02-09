Indiana faces Minnesota after Parrish’s 22-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 6-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 6-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Minnesota after Sydney Parrish scored 22 points in Indiana’s 81-60 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers are 12-2 in home games. Minnesota scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Minnesota averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Minnesota allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Moore-McNeil is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

