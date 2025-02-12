Incarnate Word visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Hackerott’s 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-9, 9-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 7-7 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-9, 9-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 7-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Incarnate Word after Kade Hackerott scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 58-56 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vaqueros are 8-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 9-5 in conference games. Incarnate Word is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 62.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 63.3 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 7.5 points. Charlotte O’Keefe is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.2 points. Destiny Whitaker is shooting 51.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

